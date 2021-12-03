Fundamentun LLC Purchases Shares of 5,157 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

