Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Price Target Lowered to $2.20 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FURY opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

