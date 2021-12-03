FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By Wedbush

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redbox in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

RDBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Redbox stock opened at 10.41 on Thursday. Redbox has a 52 week low of 9.12 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

