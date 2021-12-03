FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

