FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Zumiez has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Zumiez by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

