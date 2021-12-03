FY2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

