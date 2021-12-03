G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.