G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,898. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.