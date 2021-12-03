Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX stock remained flat at $$1.27 on Friday. 834,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

