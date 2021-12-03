GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 11,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,170. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 1,385,055 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

