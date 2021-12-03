GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $20.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.51 and a beta of -2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

