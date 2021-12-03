Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 58827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $525.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.25.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.