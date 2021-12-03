Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 504,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $2,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 35.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 49.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.