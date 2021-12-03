GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

