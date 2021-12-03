Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Edison International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

EIX stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

