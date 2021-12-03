Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS GEGYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

