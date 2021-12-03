Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,324 Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

