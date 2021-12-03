Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,400 shares of company stock worth $170,642. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.