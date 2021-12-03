Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,545 Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTPI stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

In other news, Director John D. Shulman bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

