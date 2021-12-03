Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

CRWD opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average of $251.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.54 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

