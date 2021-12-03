GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $14,760.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,760.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,787.12 or 1.95313176 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,630,070 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

