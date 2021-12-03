GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.54. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 61,347 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.17.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 49.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

