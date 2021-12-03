Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $102.30.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.