Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 21.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.