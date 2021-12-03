Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 53,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.