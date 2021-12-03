Gnosis Price Reaches $406.08 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $610.98 million and $9.90 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $406.08 or 0.00779786 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

