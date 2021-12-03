GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$3.10. 833,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 904,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$861.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.10.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.