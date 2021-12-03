Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Hits $5.16 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $41,511.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00332693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,748,139 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

