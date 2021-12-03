Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

