Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $976,000 Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

