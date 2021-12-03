Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,353 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $6,328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MCMJ stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

