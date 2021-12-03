Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,606 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,436. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,479.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 51.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

