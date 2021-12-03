Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Down 37.2% in November

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Gores Holdings VII has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

