GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

