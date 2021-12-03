GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 7,282 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 935,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

