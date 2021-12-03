GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. 33,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

