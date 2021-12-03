Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.64

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

