Graviocoin Price Up 2.2% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00349264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.