Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBNH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

