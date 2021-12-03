GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.34. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1,317 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

