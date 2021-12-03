Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 954 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

