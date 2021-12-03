Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VYM stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

