Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $638,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 83.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $623.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.90, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

