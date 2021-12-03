Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 70.08 ($0.92) on Friday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £67.70 million and a PE ratio of -43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.49.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.