Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 70.08 ($0.92) on Friday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £67.70 million and a PE ratio of -43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.49.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
