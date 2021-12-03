H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $736,100.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $75.54 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

