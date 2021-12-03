Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,110 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

