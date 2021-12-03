HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$255.91 million and a PE ratio of -65.00.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

