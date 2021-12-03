Head-To-Head Contrast: Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

CI Financial has a consensus price target of $30.94, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $64.50 billion 0.36 $2.06 billion N/A N/A CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.57 $355.32 million $1.48 14.72

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CI Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats Legal & General Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.