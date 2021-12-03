Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

