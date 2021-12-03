HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

HQY stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,664.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

